Dragons star Taine Basham says there is "definitely going to be an edge" in the Wales camp ahead of a potential make-or-break Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Wales know that a first Scottish victory in Cardiff since 2002 on Saturday would effectively end all hope of a successful Six Nations title defence.

A 29-7 defeat against Ireland shunted silverware hopes sideways, and if Scotland prevail it would leave Wales in damage-limitation mode heading for a Twickenham appointment with England two weeks later.

The Scots have lost on their last eight Six Nations visits to the Welsh capital, conceding 251 points, but they will head south buoyed by a memorable Calcutta Cup success against England.

"It is all about mindset for me. There will be no doubt that we will bring that next week," Wales flanker Basham said.

"We will look back and realise that physically we didn't turn up. It has to turn up next week, especially in front of a home crowd.

"There is definitely going to be an edge next week. The boys are going to be disappointed about this result (in Dublin) and the way we performed, especially in the first 10 minutes.

"I think the second 20 minutes of the first half when we took the ball in motion, you could see we were breaking them down.

"Next week, it's more of that, getting off the line in defence and just being really physical."

Basham was a shining light amid the Aviva Stadium gloom for Wales, underlining his burgeoning reputation with an outstanding display.

The 22-year-old scored a consolation try five minutes from time, and also led his team's statistics chart in terms of metres made (93), tackles (22) and carries (15).

He carried on from where he left off in Wales' Autumn Nations Series campaign, and his battle with Scotland's British and Irish Lions openside Hamish Watson on Saturday is a mouth-watering one.

Basham added: "That is what is expected of me from my team-mates and myself.

"Chucking my body about is what I have to do for the team, so I can be happy with that.

"Every time you get an opportunity in this shirt, just play your own game and make your own stamp on it."

Meanwhile, Wales vice-captain Adam Beard says that honesty will be a key part of Wales' recovery plan.

"It felt like we didn't fire enough shots out there," Wales vice-captain Beard said.

"Discipline let us down big-time, whether that was our own errors or whatever came from that. It is hugely disappointing.

"If we look back at the game, we let them score seven points in the first couple of minutes, and then seven points again in the first couple minutes of the second-half.

"There were patches when we showed good physicality, but at international level you have got to be showing that physicality and the consistency of that for the 80 minutes.

"Look, we will recover now, assess everything on Monday and be honest with each other.

"I think it is important that we are honest with each other and we work on those things we need to work on, and we will definitely have a good training week ahead of Scotland."