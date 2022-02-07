A WORLD-famous make-up artist who brought her talent to Newport has said Wales is one of the friendliest UK places she’s visited.

Mimi Choi, who has millions of followers on her Instagram, is a make-up artist to the stars who is well known for her illusionist style.

Teaming up with Newport beautician, Jenna McDonnell, she recently delivered a masterclass – presented by Ali Drew - at Celtic Manor which attracted numerous people, including the Mayor of Newport – who even wore a Mimi inspired face made by Jade & Matt's.

Mayor of Newport Cllr David William with Mayoress Ruth (left) and beautician Jenna McDonnell (right)

Jenna McDonnell said: “When I collected Mimi from the airport I was shaking, but by the end of the week I felt like I’d known her for years.

“She’s the most humbled artist and person I’ve ever met – her story was truly inspirational.

“She spoke about her own struggles and encouraged students to keep pushing for their dreams. My team and I can't believe we finally got to see her talent - and in Newport!

“She said Wales was the friendliest place she'd visited in the UK."

Mimi Choi's make-up on model Michelle Juliet Nayla (Picture: Lloyd Williams)

Ms McDonnell took Mimi and her husband, Andrew, to numerous places while they were in Wales including:

The Roman remains in Caerleon;

Cardiff Castle;

The Brecon Beacons.

Following the Celtic Manor masterclass gold ticket holders celebrated with an afterparty at Jenna McDonnell’s salon, based on Chepstow Road.

The magician booked was unable to attend due to Covid, but Adam Geeves filled in and “stole the show” – even tricking Mimi.

Goldie Lookin Chain performed, along with local Jack Perrett, and Marenghi's Restaurant catered.

Goldie Lookin Chain with Mimi Choi, and Jack Perrett (Pictures: Lloyd Williams)

"I think Goldie Lookin Chain really sumed up our community in Newport," added Ms McDonnell.

"They were such great fun explaining to Mimi and Andrew all about their comedy rap.

"Newport has lots of passionate small businesses, with them helping making the event a real success.

"We have a community like nowhere else in the world I was really proud to show them that!"