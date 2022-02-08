A CHILDREN'S entertainer blackmailed schoolgirls into performing sex acts for him online which he would film after he had groomed them on Snapchat.

Paedophile Jordan Parton, from Newport, then threatened to send the movies and photographs to the parents and friends of his victims if they didn’t keep doing as he told them.

The 22-year-old preyed on underage girls and hoarded nearly 1,000 indecent images of them in sexual poses.

His offending came to light when the police raided his home over an unrelated matter in February 2020.

Detectives found the full extent of the defendant’s crimes after they analysed his electronic devices.

MORE NEWS

Parton would send message to girls, pretend to be underage himself, befriend his victims before going on to exploit and blackmail them.

John Ryan, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “He was grooming his victims over Snapchat.

“The defendant was coercing and threatening them to provide him with indecent images of themselves.”

Mr Ryan said of one of his victims: “He told her he would publish the images all over the internet.

“He told her he would show them to her parents.

“She felt pressurised and blackmailed.

“That complainant said, ‘He said he was 15 and he appeared to be funny.”

Another victim, the court was told, pleaded with him not to post images of her online.

Mr Ryan said: “The defendant replied, ‘OK, I won’t post them as long as you do what I say.”

One complainant said: “He betrayed me. I thought he was the same age as me.

“I felt such relief when he was caught by the police.”

Parton, of Constable Drive, admitted causing or inciting girls to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with girls.

He also pleaded guilty to making category A, category B and category C indecent images of children.

The offences took place between September 20, 2019 and January 23, 2020.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

Stuart John, representing Parton, asked for the court to take into account his client’s early guilty pleas.

His lawyer said: “The defendant does have the support of his family and people around him who can help him.

“He was aged 19 and 20 when these offences were committed.

“His parents have been shocked that their son has committed such serious offences.

“He’s immature, even for a 22-year-old man.

“The defendant was bullied as an adolescent.

“He does realise the wide-ranging impact on his victims and their families.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Parton: “You were recording the sexual abuse as it was taking place.

“You were coercing and threatening young girls to provide you with images.

“Some of your victims were prepared to co-operate with police and provide evidential interviews.

“Others were too upset or embarrassed to do so.”

Parton was jailed for 11 years made up of an eight-year custodial sentence plus an extended term of three years.

He must register as a sex offender for life.