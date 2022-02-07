THE latest figures from Public Health Wales show that there have been nine more deaths in Wales.

This takes the death toll up to 6,872 since the start of the pandemict.

There were 673 new cases reported in Gwent, with the most cases coming from Newport, which reported 221.

Elsewhere in Gwent, there were 187 new cases in Caerphilly, 118 in Torfaen, 76 in Monmouthshire and 71 in Blaenau Gwent.

In total, Wales has 3,257 new cases including residents outside Wales.

It is worth noting that on a Monday the PHW update covers 48 hours as opposed to the ususal 24.

READ MORE:

Number of new Covid cases by area:

Anglesey - 64

Blaenau Gwent - 71

Bridgend - 124

Caerphilly - 187

Cardiff - 427

Carmarthenshire - 275

Ceredigion - 50

Conwy - 115

Denbighshire - 88

Flintshire - 144

Gwynedd - 123

Merthyr Tydfil - 55

Monmouthshire - 76

Neath Port Talbot - 147

Newport - 221

Pembrokeshire - 112

Powys - 118

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 170

Swansea - 266

Torfaen - 118

Vale of Glamorgan - 129

Wrexham - 150

Unknown location - 27

Resident outside Wales – 125