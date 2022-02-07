THE latest figures from Public Health Wales show that there have been nine more deaths in Wales.
This takes the death toll up to 6,872 since the start of the pandemict.
There were 673 new cases reported in Gwent, with the most cases coming from Newport, which reported 221.
Elsewhere in Gwent, there were 187 new cases in Caerphilly, 118 in Torfaen, 76 in Monmouthshire and 71 in Blaenau Gwent.
In total, Wales has 3,257 new cases including residents outside Wales.
It is worth noting that on a Monday the PHW update covers 48 hours as opposed to the ususal 24.
Number of new Covid cases by area:
Anglesey - 64
Blaenau Gwent - 71
Bridgend - 124
Caerphilly - 187
Cardiff - 427
Carmarthenshire - 275
Ceredigion - 50
Conwy - 115
Denbighshire - 88
Flintshire - 144
Gwynedd - 123
Merthyr Tydfil - 55
Monmouthshire - 76
Neath Port Talbot - 147
Newport - 221
Pembrokeshire - 112
Powys - 118
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 170
Swansea - 266
Torfaen - 118
Vale of Glamorgan - 129
Wrexham - 150
Unknown location - 27
Resident outside Wales – 125
