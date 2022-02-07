Cwmbran-based Fitzgerald Plant Services has bought the Old Pipe Works in Cwmffrwdoer, Pontypool.

It will move its transport division to the new site to accommodate for the growth in their business.

The family-owned rail and construction engineering company service, repair, maintain and upgrade and operate dealerships for specialist equipment and heavy haulage transport for a wide range of clients operating in these sectors.

Established in 2007 by Chris Fitzgerald, the company now employs more than 100 staff operating from its head office on Avondale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran and across a UK network of six depots.

Chris Fitzgerald, director, Fitzgerald Plant Services, said: “We have recently won a series of new contracts and been able to confirm the renewal of existing ones with many of our clients located across the UK.

"The acquisition of the Pontypool site and another in Dudley, West Midlands, is an integral part of our business plan that will enable us to grow and expand whilst maintaining our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

"The Old Pipe Works is ideal as it provides plenty of secure space for vehicle storage and workshop facilities. We aim to have the new facilities operational very shortly and will then relocate our transport department enabling us to allocate space on Avondale Industrial Estate for a new dealership we have won for an international crushing and screening equipment manufacturer.

"It’s a very exciting time for the company and testament to all of hard work and commitment of the team, many of whom have been with us for many years.”

Dan Smith, director of M4 Property Consultants negotiated the sale for the previous owners of The Old Pipe Works.

He said: “It’s been a pleasure working with Chris and his team. When we brought the property to market, we contacted Fitzgerald’s as we have known Chris and his team for some time and were aware that they were looking to expand.

"It was a perfect fit for both parties and the sale completed quickly. Fitzgerald’s really are a great example of a very successful local engineering company now operating on a national scale. We wish Chris and his team every success for the future.”

The property was sold for an undisclosed sum.