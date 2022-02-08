A PUPPY who is part of a record-breaking litter of guide dogs has arrived with his foster carers in Gwent.

Denver, a Shepherd retriever cross, is one of 16 puppies born to guide dog Unity in November. It is the largest litter produced by the charity Guide Dogs. Denver is now being homed by a couple in Blaina before he begins his training.

He will be looked after by experienced foster couple Peter and Susan Simms, who have raised 12 puppies for Guide Dogs in 22 years.

Mr Simms said: “We got involved with Guide Dogs two years after our own dog died. We missed having a dog but were reluctant to get another pet, so this was an opportunity to do something different.

“You get lots of guidance from the charity on how to raise them, and you quickly realise how bright these dogs are by the speed at which the pups develop. Denver has only been with us three weeks but we can already see a change in him as the days go by.”

Guide Dogs Cymru are looking for more people to help raise puppies across South-East Wales. The volunteers will be supported by staff from the charity to teach and develop a range of specific behaviours for the puppy to build the foundation for it to be a good working dog in the future.

It is the role of the volunteers to help the puppy get used to a home environment, noise and the bustle of towns and prepare the puppy for the working life by going on trains and buses and into shops. All basic equipment, veterinary and feeding expenses are supplied and covered by Guide Dogs.

Volunteers will need access to a car and to be able to be with the puppy for most of the day as well as being able to take the puppy into varied environments and have a securely fenced yard or garden.

Mr Simms said: “Applicants need to realise there’s more to the role than taking the dog for a daily walk. Its hard work for the first couple of months and it keeps you busy but it’s very rewarding, especially when a pup you’ve raised qualifies as a guide dog.”

He advises that volunteers use puppy classes and that there is support from Guide Dogs. He continued: “When you’re out, people come up to ask questions, wanting to meet the pup.

“We like to show off the pups at bucket collections and take them to Abergavenny on market day once they are reasonably proficient on the lead. This helps to socialise them and develop their skills to cope with crowds.

“You miss them when they go because while they are with you, you treat them like your own. But you know that Guide Dogs will always make sure they have a good home, no matter what.”

To find out more, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteering