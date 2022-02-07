One of Wales’ top business leaders launched a new fundraising board on World Cancer Day which will be dedicated to saving lives.

Richard Selby, director & co-founder of Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering Limited and national chairman of the Institute of Directors in Wales, is supporting Cancer Research UK by building a business board in Wales to help beat cancer sooner.

Richard is appealing to business directors and CEOs in Wales with strong networks and connections to apply to join the board and make a significant impact in Wales for those affected by cancer.

Business Beats Cancer Cymru will connect the business community to help fund Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work in Wales.

The Business Beats Cancer model was founded in Glasgow in 2016 when a director at Mactaggart & Mickel Homes set up a board of key business leaders in Glasgow. The board organised a dinner and raised more than £45,000 in the first year. Each year it has raised a higher amount, in total raising £350,000 over five years.

Those selected to join the Cymru board will have the opportunity to meet like-minded people who are working together to fund research taking place in Wales, while having an impact nationally in the fight against cancer.

CRUK spent £4m on research in Wales in 20/21. Cancer deaths have fallen in Wales by 13 per cent in the last 10 years but there is much more to be done with 8,800 people dying from cancer in Wales each year.

Mr Selby said: “I’m appealing to CEOs and directors in Wales to volunteer their time and apply to join the Business Beats Cancer Cymru Board. Valuable experience would include having supported other charities in the past and having a strong motivation to be a part of united board to raise funds for a very important cause that affects us all.

“My experience is that this type of fundraising is rewarding in so many ways. It is sociable and a great way to meet new people. Furthermore, our fundraising efforts will contribute directly to helping Cancer Research UK scientists continue their research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer here in Wales.”

Claire Cullen, of Cancer Research UK said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can support the research that will beat it. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress. Every day we see the benefits of research the charity has funded, with new clinical trials opening and breakthroughs being reported - made possible thanks to the generosity of the charity’s supporters and volunteers. There’s a real sense of camaraderie and all pulling together for one reason – to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

Contact Richard Selby richard.bbccymru@gmail.com to register your interest in applying for the board.