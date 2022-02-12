A CAERPHILLY man has avoided jail after committing racially aggravated harassment.
Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court late last month (Thursday, January 27), Jacob Edinburgh pleaded to the offense.
The 18-year-old, of Caerphilly Road, Llanbradach, was found to have used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with the intent to cause his victim alarm or distress.
The court also heard that the offence, which took place on October 17, 2021 on Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, was racially aggravated.
But, while the offence carried a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment, Edinburgh received a 12 month conditional discharge.
According to magistrates, the racial element of the offence saw the penalty increased from a six month conditional discharge to 12 months.
Along with the conditional discharge, he was ordered to pay £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, and a £22 surcharge to fund victim services.
All told, the balance to be paid stands at £107.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment