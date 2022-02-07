Roses are red, violets are blue, remember this Valentine’s, your pets love you too.

Valentine’s Day is a time to show your nearest and dearest how much you love them and your pets are no exception.

Offering your four-legged friends an extra treat on February 14 is the perfect way to show them how much they mean to you.

With this in mind, Pets at Home have put together a gift guide ranging from sweet treats to luxury spa packages.

To help show some extra love to rescue pets across the country, the pet supplies retailer is also encouraging animal lovers to donate what they can to the Pets at Home Foundation when purchasing items instore or online from February 7-14.

The foundation is the biggest supporter of rescue centres in the UK with a mission to create a better world for pets and the people who love them.

Pets at Home Valentine’s Day gifts and experiences

Love songs pet playlist

Verity’s Valentine’s Mixtape is available on Spotify. Picture: Pets at Home

Pets at Home has launched the latest playlist in its series on Spotify, Verity’s Valentine’s Mixtape.

The free playlist is packed full of pet-related love songs such as Puppy Love, You’re My Best Friend, Cuddle Up and Run To You and is perfect to sit down and listen to together, or have on in the background when playing – both great activities to help strengthen the bond with your pet.

Pamper four-legged friends with a spa treatment

The Wuff You Valentine’s spa treatment is available throughout February. Picture: Pets at Home

Regular grooming is an essential part of caring for your dog’s health and wellbeing, particularly during the colder months when there’s even more muddy puddles to play in and grit which can affect their paws.

This year, in addition to your pet’s regular groom, you can add on the Wuff You spa treatment as a perfect treat to help your pet feel and look their best this Valentine’s Day.

Available throughout February, for just £9 extra per dog with any grooming service, the Wuff You Valentine’s spa treatment includes:

Raspberry Romance shampoo and spritz

SPA blueberry facial

Application of teeth clean gel and fresh breath foam

Paw and nose balm

A complimentary bandana (subject to availability) so they’ll leave dressed to impress

£1 from every package will also go to a pet in need through the Pets at Home Foundation.

To book your dog’s groom, pop into your local salon to make an appointment or book online at www.petsathome.com/groomroom.

Snuggle up in a dog bathrobe

The Urban Pup Fluffy Terry Dog Bathrobe is available in pink or blue. Picture: Pets at Home

Keep your pup snug in this super-soft bathrobe. Available in small, medium, large and extra-large, it’s perfect for wrapping up after a long cold walk.

Top tip: For all fashion items, allow your dog to wear them for short intervals at a time to make sure they are comfortable. If at any time your pet seems unhappy, either swap it for something a little more subtle, such as a stylish collar or charm, or treat them to an alternative Valentine’s gift instead.

The Urban Pup Fluffy Terry Dog Bathrobe, available in pink or blue, costs £20.

A Pets at Home online exclusive, you can only purchase these through the website.

Dog collar bling

The Pets at Home Flower and Bow Dog Collar Slide in Pink. Picture: Pets at Home

For something a little simpler, help your dog look smart on Valentine’s Day and beyond with this pack of flower and bow collar slides.

The Pets at Home Flower and Bow Dog Collar Slide in Pink costs £5.

Get yours from the Pets at Home website.

Treats for dogs with a sweet tooth

Barking Bakery Carob Woofins. Picture: Pets at Home

Topped with a tail-swishing swirl of flavoured yoghurt frosting, these tasty doggie muffins, or ‘woofins’, are the perfect gift for your four-legged friend this Valentine’s Day.

Barking Bakery Carob Woofins are available with carob and vanilla frosting and cost £3.99 each.

Get yours from the Pets at Home website.

Non-alcoholic wine for dogs

Woof and Brew Posh Pooch Barker Bay 'Wine' for Dogs comes in 250ml bottles. Picture: Pets at Home

Why not enjoy a glass of wine with your pooch? An infusion of 100% natural herbs, this Posh Pooch 'wine' is alcohol-free, non-carbonated, grape-free and suitable for all breeds of dogs over the age of four months.

Woof and Brew Posh Pooch Barker Bay 'Wine' for Dogs comes in 250ml bottles priced at £3.39.

Get yours via the Pets at Home website.

Split-Heart Charm for collar and keyring

Pets at Home Iridescent Split-Heart Charm. Pictures: Pets at Home

Give your beloved pet a sentimental gift with this special split-heart charm. While your dog wears the paw half on its collar, you can use the hand half as a keyring or bag charm.

Pets at Home Iridescent Collar for Dogs with Owner Split-Heart Charm cost £4.

Visit the Pets at Home website to get yours.

A new dog toy

Ministry of Pets Felicity the Flamingo Plush Rope Squeaky Dog Toy. Picture: Pets at Home

This flamingo toy is the perfect gift for a playful and inquisitive dog. It has an inner knotted rope skeleton for extra strength and durability against strong jaws, as well as a squeak to stimulate your dog’s natural play instinct.

Top tip: For all toys, make sure they are suitable for your pet’s preferences, chewing habits and size, remembering that no toy is completely indestructible. Always supervise your pet during play, and regularly check your pet's toys.

The Ministry of Pets Felicity the Flamingo Plush Rope Squeaky Dog Toy is £5.

You can choose from a range of toys via the Pets at Home website.

Perfect pet bowls

The Mason Cash Honeycomb Pet Bowl in pink. Picture: Pets at Home

Serve up a special Valentine’s Day meal in this beautiful pet bowl, made from stoneware with an embossed finish. Not only will it give a contemporary feel to your pet’s feeding area, it’s also practical with a heavy base to stop it tipping when they are feeding.

The Mason Cash Honeycomb Pet Bowl costs £7.

These are a Pets at Home online exclusive so get yours at petsathome.com.

Diamante Cat Collar

The Pets at Home Diamante Cat Collar in Pink. Picture: Pets at Home

Treat your cat to this stylish pink diamante collar, featuring an added heart-shaped charm and adjustable strap for a snug fit.

Top tip: A cat’s collar should always fit comfortably, so make sure you can pass two fingers between the collar and neck and check carefully under the collar for redness or hair loss caused by an ill-fitting collar.

The Pets at Home Diamante Cat Collar in Pink costs £5.

Visit Pets at Home online to get yours.

Cute cat toys

Catit Groovy Motion Activated Dancing Fish Cat Toy. Picture: Pets at Home

For when they’re not cuddling you, this cute toy will entertain your cat for hours. Paw-activated and with catnip included, there are three different movement modes to stimulate their natural instincts.

Catit Groovy Motion Activated Dancing Fish Cat Toy costs £16.

Another web exclusive, get your paws on one of these via the Pets at Home website.

Small furries chew toy

Gnaw Macaroon Small Animal Chew Toys. Picture: Pets at Home

Treat the small animal in your life to some colourful macaroons to gnaw on. Made from natural wood, loofah and coloured with pet safe paints, these chews will help to keep your pet stimulated and entertained.

Pets at Home Gnaw Macaroon Small Animal Chew Toys are suitable for guinea pigs, gerbils, rabbits, Syrian hamsters, dwarf hamsters, chinchillas, rats, mice and degus and cost £6.

Buy yours at Pets at Home online.

Claire Gavin, Director of Creative Development and Innovation at Pets at Home, said: “Our pets are such important members of our family so it’s natural that we all want to show them how much they mean to us.

“There are so many ways you can do this, from spending time cuddling on the sofa and listening to soothing music together to treating them to a new toy or treat.

"This year, our Valentine’s Day offering is all about giving pet owners the opportunity to make their pet part of the family celebrations and marking the unique bond we have with them.”