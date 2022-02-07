PROPERTY DEVELOPER Lovell has been selected as the preferred developer on a housing development in Portskewett, Monmouthshire.

Melin Homes, Candleston and Monmouthshire County Council have chosen Lovell as their partner to develop 269 new homes and a 32-bedroom care home at the Crick Road site in Portskewett.

The £45million project will create 201 open market homes available for sale through Candleston and 68 affordable homes available through Melin Homes, including a range of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

The care home will be managed by Monmouthshire County Council and feature individual ‘houses’ designed around a communal, courtyard garden.

Lovell is set to begin construction work this month (February). Overall, the project will be delivered over five phases and take approximately four and a half years to complete.

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “This scheme will provide high quality, much-needed new homes for the local area and create a sustainable place for people to live and work, which they can feel proud to call home.

“We have been working with Melin Homes on our £16.8 million Golwg Y Bryn development in Ebbw Vale, where 30 affordable homes are being delivered on behalf of Melin, and are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership.”

Paula Kennedy, Chief Executive of Melin Homes, said: “With an investment of £55 million, this is our biggest development in Monmouthshire and one that will provide 68 affordable homes and 201 open market properties through our subsidiary Candleston.

“The homes will be complimented by green spaces, surrounded by picturesque countryside. The development will benefit the local economy through employment opportunities, green areas, community projects, and a positive approach to the local environment with a variety of options for active travel and greener living.”

Councillor Penny Jones, cabinet member for Social Care at Monmouthshire County Council, said: “The Crick Road care home has been developed by people who have experience of and work in residential care work. Its aim is to provide a ‘home from home’ for people with dementia to live their lives in a setting where they can continue to enjoy their interests and connect with their community.”

Crick Road will benefit from green spaces throughout the site, such as a community growing area, paths with benches, a play area and walking routes beyond the site, as well as retain protected habitats.

Pedestrian footways will also be implemented to allow people to safely walk between the existing residential area to the south of the development, the local schools and amenities in Portskewett.