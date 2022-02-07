EXTRA train services will be put on for Wales’ opening home Six Nations fixture against Scotland this weekend.

Transport for Wales faced criticism during the Autumn Nations Series after "shocking" reports of fans being crammed into trains with just two carriages following matches in Cardiff.

But, with a capacity crowd expected this Saturday, fans have been given “a big boost” when planning their journey.

Great Western Railway (GWR) has announced two eight-car trains will run shuttle services between Cardiff Central and Newport ­every 30 minutes after the game.

Almost 20,000 seats will be provided across the two Class 387 Electrostars – which are GWR’s electric-only trains.

In total, the train operator will run 38 services to Newport, Swansea, Bristol and London, starting from 4.11pm, with the final train to Swansea departing at 10.49pm.

A queuing system will be also in operation at Cardiff Central station after the game.

Fans travelling to Newport after the game will be asked to queue on the square in front of Cardiff Central station, rather than from Riverside Car Park.

The planned queuing system at Cardiff Central station after the Wales v Scotland game. Picture: Transport for Wales.

In line with the latest Welsh Government guidance, fans travelling by train have been reminded that they must wear a face mask when travelling in Wales, unless they are exempt.

Richard Rowland, GWR customer service and operations director, said: “It has been a long-held ambition to use our 387s for ‘big-ticket’ events in Cardiff and we are excited to see these more sustainable, electric trains in use for the first time for the Wales v Scotland fixture.

“We’ll be running these as half-hourly shuttle services to Newport, helping to free up more space on our London and Bristol services.”

Bill Kelly, Network Rail’s Wales and Border route director, said: “GWR’s additional, all-electric services will be a big boost for rail passengers on large-scale event days in Cardiff, with more options for those travelling to and from the city.”

We kindly ask that people plan ahead, check the latest timetables and leave plenty of time for their journey - Colin Lea, Transport for Wales

And Colin Lea, Transport for Wales’ planning and performance director, said: “We will be running additional services to and from Cardiff for Wales’ first home game of the Six Nations on Saturday.

“With 75,000 people expected at the stadium services will be very busy, so we kindly ask that people plan ahead, check the latest timetables and leave plenty of time for their journey.

“We would also like to remind customers face coverings remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, unless exempt.”

When the services are: