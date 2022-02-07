House prices and the struggle to get onto the property ladder is a hot topic right now, with house prices sky-rocketing compared to wage increases.

But, while houses in general are more expensive than ever these days, you do, from time-to-time, see a real bargain, or a diamond in the rough.

For example, in Newport, Rightmove estimates that there are currently 354 houses on the market within the boundaries of the city.

At the top end of the scale is a five bedroom mansion, selling with a guide price of £2,250,000.

Admittedly, that is out of range for most of us.

On the complete other end of the scale is the cheapest property in the city, which is set to sell at auction with a guide price of just £35,000.

It may lack the glitz and glamour that the mansion house possesses, and almost certainly requires some work, but it just might be the right fit for someone out there.

The cheapest house in Newport: What you need to know

Located between Somerton and Lliswerry, 6 Blake Road is set to go under the hammer later this month (Thursday, February 24).

A three-bedroom property, it is a semi-detached end terrace house.

There’s plenty to like, including off-road parking.

But, if you thought that there might be a catch, with a guide price so low, you might have a point.

The property listing only features a picture of the house from the outside, and no internal pictures are available.

What’s more, there isn’t even a floor plan available at this time.

It is worth noting that the auctioneers have not inspected the property, either.

This isn’t the first time that the property has been listed for auction – most recently listed in December 2020.

There were no internal pictures supplied on that occasion either, though then, the house was covered in scaffolding.

As a result, it would not be unfair to say that as far as investments go, this one does have an element of risk about it.

That being said, 6 Blake Road is set to sell at auction on February 24 at 10am.

Registration for bidding closes the previous day.

More information can be found online at SDL Auctions here.