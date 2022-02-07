A CAERPHILLY couple bred dogs without a proper licence and advertised them for sale on social media.

Callum Pine and Megan Arundel appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court for animal welfare offences.

They were caught breeding dogs without the authority of a licence issued by Caerphilly County Borough Council, who away from the court said reports of such offending across the borough had "increased dramatically" in recent years.

The local authority said the pair, of Kingsley Place, Senghenydd, had been "breeding and selling puppies periodically over the years" but the quantity "dramatically increased during the pandemic".

"Evidence shows that between March 30, 2020 and March 30, 2021, Pine and Arundel owned 8 breeding bitches, breeding seven litters from six of the bitches," the council said.

The couple then advertised the puppies via online selling platforms and social media platforms, primarily on Facebook and Instagram.

The council said the scale of the couple's breeding operation was "extremely high for such a short period of time", but "the full extent of the couple’s earnings is not known".

The total asking price from the adverts of the puppies advertised between January 2020 and April 2021 is estimated by the council to be approximately £50,000.

MORE COURT & CRIME:

At court, Pine was fined £615, ordered to pay a surcharge of £61 and £1,000 toward prosecution costs. Arundel was fined £200, and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 and £1,000 toward prosecution costs.

After the court case, Cllr Nigel George, Caerphilly CBC's cabinet member for public protection, urged anyone with information about potential unlicensed breeders to contact the council's Trading Standards or Licensing departments.

"Reports of unlicensed dog breeders has increased dramatically over the last two years within the borough," Cllr George said. "We are pleased with the outcome of the fines for both defendants and we hope that it will serve as a warning to other criminals who are looking to take advantage of animals for financial profit."