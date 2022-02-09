A GWENT artist will be appearing on TV later this week to judge a talent competition.

Nathan Wyburn – who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 – will be judging the latest round of CBBC’s Britain’s Best Young Artist, which will be aired on Wednesday evening (February 9).

The show, hosted by Kaiser Chiefs frontman and former art teacher Ricky Wilson and radio presenter Vick Hope, sees three children compete against each other to create art. Mr Wyburn will be shown judging the collage round.

“It’s really exciting and the kids produced some really cool work,” said Mr Wyburn. “I spoke to them about my Greta Thunberg piece made from recycling and they were really inspired.”

It wasn’t an easy thing for Mr Wyburn to judge, however. He said: “Judging was really hard because I don’t like critiquing kids and it was hard to pick a winner.”

He is also appearing on the Australian version of This Morning on Thursday.

Recently, he presented Rhys Langford – the teenager from Ebbw Vale who is dying of cancer but made headlines after donating £1,000 of his own savings to six-year-old Jacob Jones who its feared has to battle cancer again. He also captured the hearts of the nation after setting up a fundraiser for Jacob to get more treatment in America which surpassed £33,000 in days and is currently on £59,000.

MORE NEWS:

“For me being an Ebbw Vale boy and reading the story of what he has done for that little boy during his darkest time, I just wanted to do something.” Mr Wyburn reached out to Rhys’ family about creating a piece of art. He also got him a message from Welsh international Louis Rees-Zammit.

“He had said to his mum about having his face on toast but I said I wasn’t going to do that as I wanted to do something he could keep and then when he does sadly go, his parents will be able to keep too.

“So creating his picture out of pictures of memories, its as much for his parents as it is for Rhys. I wanted to meet him too and told him: ‘I present to people’s heroes but you’re much more of a hero.’

“They were all overwhelmed.”

Mr Wyburn is also having another piece of art to be displayed in hospital after he created a self-portrait using packets of Sertraline. It is set to be displayed in the mental health unit at the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, which will go alongside his piece in the sexual health unit and his NHS nurse collage which is displayed at hospitals throughout Wales.

“For a year, I saved packets of Sertraline which I take every day. I was really proud to make this collage and I was proud of taking the step to go and see my doctor to start this journey. I hope it will allow others to know that they can get help if they need it.”

You can see Nathan Wyburn on CBBC’s Britain’s Best Young Artist on Wednesday, February 9 at 6pm on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.