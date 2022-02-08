A NEW monthly market is part of plans to "rejuvenate" Pontypool and encourage more people to visit the town centre.

The food and crafts market launches at the town's indoor market building this Saturday (February 12) and will feature local traders selling traditional food, beverages and handmade crafts.

Titled the Artisan at The Boar Field market, the event will then become a regular fixture in the town centre and be held on the first Saturday of each month.

Organisers the Friends of Pontypool Town hope the new monthly markets will prove as popular as the indoor market's Christmas event, which offered craft stalls, live music and children's entertainment.

"After the success of the Christmas event we are so excited to welcome people back into the centre of town to enjoy everything Pontypool has to offer, making the Saturday market event a more regular occurrence in the near future," Nikola Masters, who chairs Friends of Pontypool Town, said.

"Last year, together with Torfaen County Borough Council, we secured funding through the Welsh Government Transforming Town Business Fund. This event is the first of 2022 and continues the project that began with the Christmas event to bring excitement and business back into the town.

"The funding is set to rejuvenate a market town full of history that played an important role in the day to day lives of our local communities, provide greater opportunities for local businesses and create sustainable areas for people to live and work."

The name of the new monthly events is a throwback to the indoor market's agricultural history. In 1846 sellers first congregated at the site, which was then known as Blue Boar Field, for a weekly produce market.

Growing demand over the years eventually led to the construction of Pontypool Indoor Market, which has stood on the site for more than a century.

"It is great to see the history of Pontypool remembered in a way that brings traders, residents and visitors together," said Joanne Gauden, Torfaen council's executive member for economy, skills and regeneration.

"The Christmas event at Pontypool Indoor Market was a huge success and I am sure this monthly market will soon become a key date in many people’s calendars."

The first Artisan at The Boar Field market will be held between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, February 12 and is free to attend. For more information about Artisan at The Boar Field markets, visit the Friends of Pontypool Town Facebook page.