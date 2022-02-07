APPLICATIONS are now open for street parties in Newport to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.

City council leader Jane Mudd called the milestone "a momentous occasion" and said "we want to encourage celebration across our city".

On Sunday the Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, marking 70 years since her accession to the throne.

Commemorative events are planned for the city but, as is customary for jubilee celebrations, street parties will also be allowed to go ahead where possible.

This year also marks 20 years since Newport was made a city as part of the Queen's golden jubilee celebrations.

"As a jubilee city ourselves, we are planning a show, but importantly we want to encourage communities to come together," Cllr Mudd said.

"To support this, we are today opening the application process for street party road closures – not only are we here to help, we are also offering to cover some of the costs that can be associated with closing a road."

Applications for street parties will be considered based on safety and the suitability of the road and other closures in the area. But if your application is approved, the council said it will cover the cost of appropriate traffic management measures for the closure.

Some street party organisers will also need to apply for licences if their events sell alcohol or play music.

Guidance on how to safely plan a street party and if required, apply for a road closure, is available at www.newport.gov.uk/en/Leisure-Tourism/Platinum-Jubilee-street-parties.aspx

Initial applications for road closures must be submitted by March 31.

What else is happening in Newport?





A nationwide campaign called The Queen's Green Canopy invites people to "plant a tree for the jubilee".

In early March there will be special planting ceremonies at five Newport schools that were built to coincide with the Queen's coronation in 1952.

All Newport schools will also have the opportunity to plant a tree as part of the initiative, and in Tredegar Park a new avenue of trees will be planted.

Another national event is the lighting of the Queen's Jubilee Beacons. Newport's beacon will be lit in Ringland on the evening of June 2 and members of the public are welcome to attend.

The city has also applied for lord mayor status as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations. An announcement is expected later in the year.