THE first suspect accused of murdering Newport father Ryan O’Connor for his Gucci bag has given evidence in his defence.

Joseph Jeremy, 18, took to the stand at Newport Crown Court for his examination-in-chief by his barrister Jonathan Elystan Rees QC.

He and four co-defendants, Lewis Aquilina, Ethan Strickland, Elliott Fiteni and Kyle Raisis, are on trial accused of the murder, manslaughter and robbery of Mr O’Connor.

Ryan O’Connor

The 26-year-old died from stab wounds in the Alway area of Newport on the evening of Thursday, July 10, 2021.

This is what Jeremy told the jury after he went into the witness box.

‘Lewis Aquilina attacked me’

Jeremy claimed that Aquilina had assaulted him in 2018.

He told the jury how his co-defendant had attacked him after turning up at the house he lived in with his mother.

Jeremy said Aquilina and another assailant set upon him after he’d left the property.

He told the court: “He started punching me and another male was punching me.

“A third male was the one who stopped him.”

On being asked what he thought of Aquilina after that, he replied: “I was angry and wary of him.”

Ryan O'Connor

'Fiteni smokes crack and steals cars'

Jeremy said he’d never met Fiteni before the evening of the alleged murder but he was “on his Snapchat”.

Mr Rees said: “What did you know about Fiteni?”

Jeremy replied: “He smokes crack and steals cars to fund his habit.”

The defendant said he and Strickland were picked up in a stolen Ford Fiesta by Aquilina, Fiteni and Raisis on the evening of Mr O’Connor’s death.

‘Lewis and Elliott and jumped out of the car’

Jeremy said they were in the Aberthaw Road/Balfe Road roundabout area of Newport on the evening of the alleged murder after driving there from Cardiff.

There had been a police car in front of them but he told the jury how Aquilina slammed the brakes on when that vehicle disappeared.

Jeremy said: “Lewis jumped out. He pulled his balaclava down and he jumped out.

“I was looking at the music playlist on my phone.

“Elliot jumped out after him.”

Mr Rees asked Jeremy: “Did you see what happened outside the car?”

He answered: “No.”

‘I didn’t murder anyone’

Mr Rees asked his client: “You said you had not murdered Ryan O’Connor or were party to that murder.

“Is that true?”

Jeremy replied: “Yes.”

Mr Rees asked: “You said you did not stab or attack him or assist anyone in stabbing or attacking him.

“Is that true?”

Jeremy said: “Yes.”

Mr Rees said: “Did you at any point intend Ryan O’Connor would be caused serious injury or death?”

Jeremy replied: “No.”

The trial of the five defendants from Cardiff continues.

Jeremy, of no fixed abode; Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside; Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau; Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode, and Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, deny all the charges against them.