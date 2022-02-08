THE FORMER Welsh Conservatives Member of the Senedd for Monmouth Nick Ramsay has joined the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Mr Ramsay represented the Monmouth constituency for the Welsh Conservatives from 2007 until 2021 – when he was deselected by the party ahead of the Senedd elections, with current Monmouth MS Peter Fox chosen instead.

Following that, Mr Ramsay resigned from the Welsh Conservatives and ran as an Independent, receiving the sixth highest number of votes in the constituency – 1,293 (3.6 per cent).

The former shadow finance minister will now stand as a Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate in the upcoming Monmouthshire council elections this May.

“I have thought long and hard about the future of politics in Wales and the UK,” he said. “The Conservative Party is not the party I once joined.

“They have lost the trust of the people, and are unable to manage our country. They have failed the fundamental test of competence. I can think of little of them with which I agree.

“I have spent a long time examining the Liberal Democrats, and I find their underpinning values of fairness, community, and internationalism match my own.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are the best way to achieve a new village hall for Raglan, support for struggling local businesses and sustainable development for Monmouthshire, and I am pleased to be able to join them in their campaign to provide a better future for our county.”

The Liberal Democrat leader in Monmouthshire, Cllr Jo Watkins, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick on board. He brings experience of working for a better Monmouthshire at both a national and local level.

“He shares our values and he will be an excellent addition to our strong team as we take on the challenge of building a greener future, supporting our local businesses and creating sustainable communities here in Monmouthshire.”

And Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, Jane Dodds MS, said: “Nick’s journey reflects that of many life-long compassionate Conservative voters across Wales are fed up with the mindless populism represented by Boris Johnson and are turning to the Liberal Democrats for serious policies and for plans that will help tackle the problems in their lives.

“From spiralling energy costs, to unfair tax hikes the Conservative Party have utterly lost sight of what matters to everyday people.”