Many Tears Animal Rescue has announced on Facebook that it is looking for new members to join the team.

The charity is looking to fill a part time position and a full time position.

The part time position would involve working on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The full time position would also include weekend work.

“This is a great job for a confident, bubbly dog lover who can work independently and as part of a team,” the post reads.

“You must have your own transport and be used to working hard however there are great rewards.

“There is also a live in job for a person who has had previous experience working in the rescue sector.”

More information about the positions can be found on the Many Tears website here.

How to apply to Many Tears

If these roles sound right for you, you can apply by emailing swvanatta@gmail.com with your CV.

Many Tears Animal Rescue scam warning

At the start of the year, Many Tears warned on Facebook of a scam involving Facebook marketplace, urging users to ignore posts that claim all proceeds would go to the charity.

“Please do NOT buy from this lady. We do not have any association with her and believe this to be a scam and you will not receive any items. Please be mindful of sales like this in the future as she may just make another account,” they wrote.