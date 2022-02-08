A new drama starring Sheridan Smith airs tonight.

ITV's new drama, No Return, follows Bafta winner Sheridan Smith as a mother of a teenage boy who is accused of sexually assaulting a boy whilst on a family holiday in Turkey.

Smith's third drama series of the year is sure to be another hit following her roles in BBC's Four Lives and Channel 5's The Teacher.

Discussion the new show with Radio Times, Smith said: "I instantly thought this has never been done. I’ve never read anything like this before. And from the minute Noah was arrested, that’s it. Four hours of intense, high drama."

When is No Return on TV?





No return is set to premiere on ITV and ITV Hub at 9pm on Monday, February 7th.

The show will consist of four episodes airing weekly on ITV but will also be available on ITV Hub and BritBox to binge-watch.

No Return Cast:

Sheridan Smith will lead the cast as concerned mother Kathy Powell.

Kathy's 16-year-old son Noah will be played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis known for The Kid Who Would Be King and as the son of well-known actor Andy Serkis.

Michael Jibson will star as Noah's dad Martin and is most known for starring in Four Lives and Quiz.

Young actress Lily Sutcliffe will play Kathy and Martins's daughter Jessica.

Sian Brooke is set to star as Megan, Kathy's sister and Megan's husband Steve will be played by David Mumeni.

Noah's legal representative Rico Karvalci is portrayed by Philp Arditti, whilst Murat Seven is hotel employee Ismail.

Rufus Hound known for Trollied will play Private Investigator Al Milner.

