Kate Middleton will read a children's book on popular CBeebies show Bedtime Stories.

The show, airing on Sunday, February 13, will see the Duchess of Cambridge reading the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, by Jill Tomlinson.

The programme will mark Children’s Mental Health Week, running from February 7 to 13, and Kate picked Tomlinson’s book as the story chimes with this years’ theme of Growing Together.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, illustrated by Paul Howard, tells the story of Plop, a baby barn owl, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

The duchess is seen wearing jeans and a Fair Isle jumper, accompanied by a hot chocolate, two soft toy owls and a fire bowl burning away.

The Duchess has chosen to read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson ( Kensington Palace)

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “I couldn’t be more proud to have the duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.

“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

Stars such as Chris Evans, Tom Hardy and Dave Grohl have featured on the CBeebies show.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark read by the duchess on CBeebies Bedtime Stories wil air at 6.50pm on Sunday.