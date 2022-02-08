THE Dragons will know if they have a shot at sneaking into the knockout stages of the European Challenge Cup by the time they kick off against Gloucester.

The date has been announced for the group stage finale against the Cherry and Whites at Rodney Parade.

Dean Ryan's men will host the English Premiership side on Saturday, April 9 (kick-off 8pm) hunting a first win in this season's tournament.

The Dragons blew a golden chance for victory at Perpignan on opening weekend, then lost to Lyon and at Benetton.

Yet they still have a mathematical chance of sneaking into the last 16, although it is not in their own hands.

They will need Perpignan and Benetton to share the spoils on the afternoon of the Gloucester game (kick-off 3.15pm), with neither side getting a four-try bonus.

That would leave the Dragons with a shot at knockout rugby with a bonus-point win over Gloucester by a margin of four points, which would lift them to third in Pool B.

The highest-ranked fourth-placed club will also progress to the round of 16 but Ryan's men cannot overhaul the tally of those in Pool A.

The Cherry and Whites have already qualified for the knockout stages but head to Newport hunting a success to earn a tie at Kingsholm, with seeding determining whether they avoid one of the teams dropping down from the Champions Cup.