A NUMBER of walk-in vaccination centres in Gwent will be open this week for first, second and booster doses.

Walk-ins will be available at Newport, Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale and Pontllanfraith Mass Vaccination Centres from today:

  • Tuesday 8th February – 1:00pm-4:00pm
  • Wednesday 9th February – 9:30am-4:30pm
  • Saturday 12th February – 8:30am-1:30pm

A reminder that Second doses for adults 18+ years are 8 weeks after your 1st dose; and you need to be 28 days post a COVID-19 infection.

Second doses for 12-17 year olds must be 12 weeks or more after their first dose or 12 weeks after having Covid-19 infection.

Booster dose is 13 weeks after your 2nd dose; and you need to be 28 days post a COVID-19 infection.