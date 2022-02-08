A NUMBER of walk-in vaccination centres in Gwent will be open this week for first, second and booster doses.
Walk-ins will be available at Newport, Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale and Pontllanfraith Mass Vaccination Centres from today:
- Tuesday 8th February – 1:00pm-4:00pm
- Wednesday 9th February – 9:30am-4:30pm
- Saturday 12th February – 8:30am-1:30pm
A reminder that Second doses for adults 18+ years are 8 weeks after your 1st dose; and you need to be 28 days post a COVID-19 infection.
Second doses for 12-17 year olds must be 12 weeks or more after their first dose or 12 weeks after having Covid-19 infection.
Booster dose is 13 weeks after your 2nd dose; and you need to be 28 days post a COVID-19 infection.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.