GWENT Police have confirmed that the investigation into fatal a crash in the city is ongoing following the arrest and subsequent release of a man.
An 18-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was then released under investigation.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We're appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Newport on Wednesday, February 2.
"At approximately 9pm a white Ford Focus and a motorcycle collided on Cardiff Road.
"The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene."
The motorcyclist was subsequently named as Mason Williams, from Newport.
There was an outpouring of grief and shock from the Maesglas community after his death, and mourners gathered on Friday to pay tribute to him.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision and anyone who has dashcam footage.
"If you can assist, please call 101 quoting 2200037975," said a spokesperson.
