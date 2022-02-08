ONE person is in hospital following a crash on a Monmouthshire road this morning.
The crash, which involved two cars, happened at around 6.15am on the A472 road between Little Mill and Usk.
The AA's traffic news website reported that the crash was near to the Coleg Gwent campus and the small hamlet of Monkswood.
Both directions of the road were closed for some time while emergency services attended the scene.
Shortly after, the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that one person had been taken to hospital following the crash - although no update has yet been given on their condition.
Gwent Police confirmed that the road has now reopened to traffic.
South Wales Fire and Rescue, who were also on the scene, said: "At approximately 6.27am on Tuesday the 8th of February 2022, we received reports of a road traffic collision in The Rhadyr, Usk.
"Crews from Usk and Malpas Stations attended the incident and secured the scene.
"A stop message was received at approximately 7.43am."
The Argus has contacted Gwent Police to establish any further information regarding the crash.
