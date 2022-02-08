A GRADE II listed Gwent Levels church has been sold at auction for around £30,000 more than the guide price..

The medieval Whitson Church, with permission to convert into a two-bed home, was sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions .

The 12th century church, situated in the picturesque hamlet of the same name on the Gwent Levels, was listed for sale by a private vendor with a guide price of £135,000.

Bids flooded in from four prospective owners with the property eventually selling for £162,000.

Original parts of the ancient building, which is mentioned in local history records where it is noted for its fine tower and ‘pinnacle’, date back as far as the 12th century with later additions including a 15th century tower.

The property, currently derelict inside and missing much of its roof, is approached via a new driveway with work already commenced on the installation of a small bridge over a reen (ancient drainage channel).

The planning permission, obtained in December last year, is for the development of a two bedroom dwelling with open plan living area, kitchen to the ground floor, two bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor and further accommodation within the tower.

The graveyard adjoining the property was not included in the sale but there is an area near the building which the vendors say could be used for a garden.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions who is handling the sale, said: “The church is in the village of Whitson which is situated on the serene Caldicot Levels where there are a number of farmsteads and houses.

"The distinctive property is close to the sea wall and the Severn Estuary. The M4 is easily accessible, offering easy access for commuters to both Cardiff and Bristol.

"This truly one-off property created a great deal of interest from both sides of the Severn Estuary. Prospective purchasers could clearly see the potential for this property with the benefit of planning permission for conversion to a awesome, away-from-it-all two bed home."

The church, along with some sixty other properties, was offered for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions February sale. The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale starts on Tuesday, March 8 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 10.