AN AUDI driver from Cwmbran has been banned from driving after being caught speeding and more than four times over the drug driving limit on the M4.
Richard Andrew Martin, 33, of Coed Y Garn in St Dials, was pulled over for speeding in an Audi A3 by officers on the eastbound M4 at Bridgend on August 1 last year.
When pulled over, he was suspected of drug driving – and when tested he recorded 9.1 micrograms of Tetrahydrocannabinol (Cannabis) per litre of blood.
The legal limit is 2 micrograms of Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood.
Martin pleaded guilty to both offences at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 25, and was ordered to pay a total of £1,185.
For drug driving, he was fined £600, and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £100 surcharge. Martin was also disqualified from driving for 14 months.
For speeding, Martin was fined £400.
His driving licence was endorsed for each offence.
