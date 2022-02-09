A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ANTHONY MATHEWS, 32, of Parry Drive, Newport, was jailed for 44 weeks after he admitted public disorder, breach of a criminal behaviour order and breach of a suspended jail sentence.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

MARK SOUTHALL, 34, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 42 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey from Asda, assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements and criminal damage.

TIMOTHY O'SULLIVAN, 41, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to intending to cause racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress on School Lane on April 14, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to his victim.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile blackmailed schoolgirls into performing sex acts online

JAMIE LEE PRITCHARD, 32, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he admitted handling stolen goods and the theft of bank cards and a silver bracelet.

He must complete a 19-day ‘Thinking Skills’ programme, was made the subject of a two-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am and pay £130 compensation.

MARK WILLIAM SUTCLIFFE, 42, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he was found guilty of exposure on August 18, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £742 in costs and a surcharge.

YOHANNES ARAYA, 40, of Kirby Lane, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving with 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on New Year’s Day on Wharf Road.

He was ordered to pay £592 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

JORDAN BARNES, 28, of Prince Charles Road, Raglan, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A40 at Monmouth on July 28, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ELLAH KUSANGAYA, 54, of Usk Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.