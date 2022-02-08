AN Amazon worker was jailed after he posted revenge porn pictures online before spitting at the police officers who came to his house to arrest him.

Cory Slade, 29, from Newport, had uploaded images of a woman on social media.

Police body worn footage showing his shocking behaviour during his arrest was played to Cardiff Crown Court by prosecutor Talia Keskin.

He spat in the face of one officer and to the shoulder of the second policeman.

His revenge porn victim told a judge she felt “degraded” by Slade’s actions while one of the police officer’s feared he’d caught Covid.

After the defendant was taken into a police van, he began spitting on the floor of the vehicle.

Slade, of Spencer Way, admitted disclosing a private sexual photograph or film.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of criminal damage.

The court heard he is no stranger to the courts and has previous convictions for violence, assaulting police officers and criminal damage.

Timothy Evans, mitigating, said: “It was a revolting thing to do.

“The defendant wants to move on. He knows he’s done wrong.”

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told Slade: “You had taken photographs of your victim without her consent.

“You uploaded images of her and they were available because they were on social media for people to see.

“Both images have been rightly described by your counsel as revolting.

“They were shared on social media without her consent.

“Not surprisingly, she felt disgusted, degraded and that there’s been a complete invasion of her privacy.”

Referring to the assaults, Recorder Jones said: “This was disgraceful behaviour by you and you spat on the floor of the police van.

“It may have been part of someone’s job to do it, but someone had to mop that up.”

The judge added: “This is no way for a 29-year-old man to behave.

“You had a job with Amazon but you threw it all away.”

Slade was jailed for 12 months.