TEMPERATURES across Gwent are set to drop as the week progresses, according to the Met Office.

The rest of the week has intermittent sunshine and a chance of some rain but will feel colder than it actually is.

But try to enjoy the sunshine whenever it appears, as a rainy weekend is on the way.

Without further ado, here is a round up of the rest of the week's weather.

Today, February 8

The rest of today has a low chance of rain across Gwent but dark clouds are overhead in all of the region except Monmouthshire.

The temperature is as high as it will be for the rest of the week, hovering at around 11 to eight degrees celsius.

However, it will feel about two to three degrees colder than it actually is.

It is quite windy today, with the highest winds predicted all week in Torfaen today which is said to reach 32 miles per hour.

Wednesday, February 9

Most places in Gwent will have temperatures of around nine or 10 degrees celsius throught the day, dropping to around five or six degrees in the evening.

Blaenau Gwent is particularly cold compared to the rest of Gwent, with highs of eight degrees in the day and lows of four degrees at night.

Everywhere can expect at least a 50 per cent chance of light rain at around 9am and Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen can expect a higher chance of rain starting from 7am until 10am.

There is also a 50 per cent chance of rain at 4am in Blaenau Gwent.

Thursday, February 10

Thursday is set to be sunnier but colder with temperatures dropping to a low of two degrees in parts of Gwent.

There is a 50 to 60 per cent chance of rain in the morning everywhere in Gwent apart from in Monmouthshire.

It will be a sunny afternoon but the temperature will feel much colder than it actually is.

In Newport it will be about seven degrees, but it will feel like it is three degrees.

This is the same across much of Gwent, but will be worse in Blaenau Gwent where temperatures in the day are expected to feel as low as minue one degrees and minus two at night.

Friday, February 11

It will be much the same on Friday as it was on Thursday for much of Gwent.

Temperatures remain steady but will again feel colder than it is.

There is very little chance of rain in all of Gwent on Friday and it is likely to be sunnier in the morning but cloudy through the afternoon.

Regional highs of seven degrees will be in the afternoon in Newport, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire, with lows of minus one being felt in Blaenau Gwent.