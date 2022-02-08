A FURTHER 207 new covid cases have been confirmed here in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures - fewer than half the number of cases reported here yesterday.
It comes as Wales records no new covid related deaths today.
A further 1,107 new cases have been confirmed in Wales by Public Health Wales statistics, with Cardiff being the only local authority area with more than 100 confirmed cases.
The total amount of deaths for the entire pandemic remains at 6,872.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Newport has the highest number of new cases with 53.
Caerphilly has 50 new cases, followed by Torfaen with 47 new cases.
Blaenau Gwent has 32 new cases with Monmouthshire recording the fewest cases at 25.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 15
• Blaenau Gwent - 32
• Bridgend - 34
• Caerphilly - 50
• Cardiff - 143
• Carmarthenshire - 85
• Ceredigion - 23
• Conwy - 44
• Denbighshire - 23
• Flintshire - 74
• Gwynedd - 36
• Merthyr Tydfil - 26
• Monmouthshire - 25
• Neath Port Talbot - 42
• Newport – 53
• Pembrokeshire - 33
• Powys - 47
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 51
• Swansea - 67
• Torfaen - 47
• Vale of Glamorgan - 50
• Wrexham - 50
• Unknown location – 7
• Resident outside Wales – 50
