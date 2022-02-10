A CWMBRAN man was caught speeding on the same section of motorway in three consecutive months.
John Michael Neate, 26, Ty Box Close in Pontnewydd, was caught speeding by a camera on the westbound M62 at Manchester – between junctions 11 and 12.
This section of motorway was restricted to a 50mph limit while works were completed between August 2018 and January 2021.
On October 3, 2020, Neate was caught driving at 62mph in the 50mph zone.
Neate was clocked again doing 62mph on November 21, 2020.
And on December 12, he was again caught out, this time travelling at 59mph.
Neate admitted the offences at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 24,
For each of the three charges, he was fined £40 and had three points added to his licence.
He must also pay costs of £85, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment