THE jury trying Cardiff five men accused of murdering a Newport father for his Gucci bag were shown pictures of three of the defendants with knives.

Joseph Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode, Ethan Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Elliott Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode, Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton and Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside, are on trial at Newport Crown Court.

Joseph Jeremy

The deny the murder, manslaughter and robbery of 26-year-old Ryan O’Connor in the Alway area of Newport last summer.

Kyle Raisis

The jury have been shown images of Jeremy, Strickland and Raisis with blades as part of the prosecution evidence.

Ethan Strickland

Mr O'Connor died of stab wounds on the evening of Thursday, June 10, 2021.

They also saw this image of Kyle Raisis, left, and Ethan Strickland

Joseph Jeremy is currently being cross examined