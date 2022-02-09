DEPRIVED communities in Gwent risk falling further behind if they are not included in Boris Johnson's 'Levelling Up' plans, it is claimed.

Based on a 2019 election promise, the UK Government's £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund is meant to reduce regional inequalities and support town centre regeneration and transport projects.

Councils were invited to submit bids for a share in the funding, based on projects they believed could be started within 12 months.

But when the government announced which Welsh projects the fund would support during the first round of investments, none were in Gwent or in many other areas with what the Salvation Army has called "the highest level of deprivation".

The charity is now urging the UK Government to rethink the way the remaining Levelling Up Fund money is used, arguing it should be "invested in communities where people are desperate for training and stable job opportunities".

Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport and Torfaen are among the areas "in need of levelling up, which have so far not received any of the funding".

Along with Monmouthshire, these areas of Gwent will all receive support from the Community Renewal Fund – a separate UK Government scheme to replace European Union money after Brexit – but were overlooked for the Levelling Up Fund.

The UK Government told the Argus its Levelling Up Fund would "transform communities" and bids had undergone "rigorous assessment... to ensure they would deliver good value for money".

Unsuccessful bidders have been offered feedback and can bid again for a new round of funding next year, a government spokesman said, adding: "People in Wales rightly expect that we work together with the Welsh Government to deliver for them and their families. The Welsh Government will receive its largest-ever budget settlement of £18 billion a year so it can better deliver devolved services.”

The Salvation Army acknowledged the UK Government’s "bold" commitment to tackle regional inequality, but said these areas’ omissions from the Levelling Up Fund means they risk being left behind.

"The people who come to our food banks, debt and employment advice services in Wales want to work but are often held back by things beyond their control," said Salvation Army Lt Col Dean Pallant. "Poorly paid seasonal work, lack of access to affordable childcare or just no opportunity to retrain when a large local employer shuts, can trap people and entire areas in deprivation.

"The Levelling Up Fund is a chance to invest in the people of Wales that don’t want a handout but a hand up."

The first round of Levelling Up Fund money in Wales will go to these projects:

• Building health and education Hwbs, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

• Creating a Tywi Valley walking and cycling path, Carmarthenshire.

• Regenerating Aberystwyth Old College and Marina, Ceredigion.

• Restoring part of the Montgomery Canal, Montgomeryshire/Powys.

• Developing Haverfordwest Castle, Pembrokeshire.

• Preparing land for affordable housing in Llandrindod Wells, Powys.

• Redeveloping the Theatr Brycheiniog Arts Centre, Powys.

• Developing Porth Transport Hub, Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT).

• Dualling part of the A4119 in Coed-Ely, RCT.

• Reviving Pontypridd’s Muni Arts Centre, RCT.

• Enhancing Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Wrexham.

"We are not criticising where funding has been allocated so far," Lt Col Pallant said. "However, we are asking the UK Government to focus on what money is left in those areas with the highest level of deprivation.

"The commitment to level up is a bold policy, but an equal playing field means reaching out to those desperate for help to make a better life for themselves and their children. Without funding, these communities will fall even deeper into social deprivation."