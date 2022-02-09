TENS of thousands of exotic pets are being kept by private individuals across the UK according to data published by wildlife charity Born Free

The range of species kept as pets has greatly increased over the past decades.

In theory, anyone can keep any animal species, although certain restrictions may be imposed by legislation relating to endangered species and/or status as a threat to humans.

For example, the Dangerous Wild Animals (DWA) Act 1976 requires the licensing of any animal listed on its schedule of dangerous species, such as big cats, bears and venomous snakes

Currently, the only such animals recorded by Born Free as being kept in Gwent are located in Monmouthshire, where 10 bison and eight ostriches have been recorded.

Born Free say that it is likely that these animals are being kept for farming purposes.

Slightly further afield, in Bridgend, Born Free have recorded 400 boars being kept which, they say, may be under similar circumstances.

Chris Lewis, Captivity Research Officer at Born Free, said: "It would be fair to assume that any boar, bison or ostrich kept in large numbers would be for farming purposes however the names and addresses of the licensees are not disclosed by the Local Authorities in Freedom of Information requests so we do not for definite."

However, in Powys there is evidence that a serval is being kept as a pet.

READ MORE:

A serval is a kind of African wild cat which stands at roughly two feet tall, three feet long and can run at speeds up to 40mph.

Servals are also used for breeding with domestic cats to produce what’s known as a ‘savannah cat’. First generation savannah cats require a DWA licence.

Born Free are working with Wild Heart Animal Sanctuary, located on the Isle of Wight, to stamp out this practice.

Wild Heart say on their website: “Motivated by the ‘designer pet’ trade, fuelled by social media, the breeding of exotic felids and domestic cats (known as F1 hybrids) should have no place in the 21st century.

"It is no less cruel than breeding a wolf with a poodle.”

Mr Lewis says: “There are inherent animal welfare issues and risks to human health and safety associated with the keeping of dangerous wild animals by private individuals.

"Our current, out-dated laws are failing to protect both animals and the public and are in dire need of reform.

"This along with the wider trade in and keeping of exotics pets in the UK poses significant risks to animal welfare, species conservation, animal and human health and environmental integrity.

"We are urging the UK Government to undertake a comprehensive review of the trade in and keeping of exotic pets.”

To view the interactive map, which allows you to find out which animals are being kept by local authority, visit bornfree.org.uk/dwamap

For more information about Born Free and how you can support their work, visit bornfree.org.uk/dangerous-wild-animals