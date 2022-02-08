ROSS Moriarty is in line to toughen up Wales’ back row for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland, with his Dragons boss stating the aggressive forward is suited to setting the tone rather than chasing.

The 27-year-old won his 50th cap off the bench in the opening weekend defeat to Ireland after his recent return from shoulder surgery.

Wales were outmuscled by the Irish in the 29-7 defeat in Dublin and, while the back row is far the only area that needs attention, Moriarty is poised to return to the XV for what is a must-win clash if they are to retain their title.

The blindside/number eight impressed on his return for the Dragons against Benetton after three months out but Wayne Pivac opted to play it safe for Test rugby by using him as an impact sub.

The game was gone at 24-0 when he was introduced with half an hour to go.

Scotland head to Cardiff buoyed by their Calcutta Cup win over England and Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan believes Moriarty should be on from the off.

Ross Moriarty in action for Wales against Ireland

“I personally would frontload him and use that 50 minutes at the beginning rather than chase something at the end,” said Ryan, who was part of the Scotland coaching team in 2013.

“Wales do need some sort of reaction and need to show a different intent. If you going to tick a box of who does that then I would Ross is pretty high on that list.”

Two Dragons started in the back row in Dublin with Taine Basham and Aaron Wainwright joining forces with Ellis Jenkins.

Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan is pushing hard for an international debut against the Scots but Basham is a shoo-in after backing up his autumn exploits in a losing cause.

The 22-year-old from Talywain made 22 tackles without a fail, carried the ball 15 times for 34 metres and scored a consolation try.

“Taine is in that great space in life where things are working for him," said Ryan. “He is in the right places and his energy is overwhelming in terms of what he can bring to a game.

“What is proving great is that irrespective of what the game is and who the opponent is, he has been able to do it consistently.”