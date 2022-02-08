THE CLOSURE of a Caldicot road will not be permanent following "strength of opinion" during a council consultation with locals.

Newport Road in the town was closed on a trial basis for three weeks between Monday, October 11 and Sunday, October 31 last year.

During the trial closure, the County Council provided a number of ways for local residents, businesses, stakeholder organisations and the wider community to have their say.

Data gathered during this time showed that use of Newport Road by motorists reduced by around half.

However, this meant that traffic increased on other routes such as Green Lane, Woodstock Way and The Cross Area.

The council's data suggests that use of the town's car parks remained fairly steady throughout the closure.

READ MORE:

Most residents living on Newport Road reported that the proposal would

improve opportunities to cross the road (80 per cent).

72 felt that the proposal would be very good in reducing vehicle speeds, while 76 per cent felt that the trial closure had not impacted on their daily lives.

The council said that, in reviewing the traffic surveys and the strength of opinion from the wider community consultation, the decision had been made not to proceed with a proposal that involves the closure of Newport Road to through traffic.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “The decision not to proceed with the proposal to close Newport Road was taken on the basis of the strength of opinion that came through the community consultation, as well as data from the traffic surveys.

"Instead we are developing a two-way proposal that still involves opportunities for improved pedestrian pavements, better crossing points and measures that will complement the 20mph speed limit through the neighbourhood.

"These designs will be worked up and presented over the coming months.”