HOME Office data has shown that Gwent Police made considerably more drug seizures during 2020-21 than year preceding.

The data shows that Gwent Police seized 1,223 drugs in the year ending in March 2021 - an almost 25 per cent increase on the year ending in March 2020 where 983 drugs were seized.

The increase in drug seizures follows a UK trend as Police in England and Wales seized 223,106 drugs in 2020-21 compared to 183,646 in 2019-20.

This is the highest amount of drugs seized in one year since 2009-10.

Police chiefs and the home secretary Priti Patel have said more drug seizures is a positive development, with Ms Patel praising police for targeting "the kingpins destroying communities".

Release – the national centre for drugs expertise – said seizures have little impact on the availability of drugs, claiming people had no difficulties finding a dealer in a "resilient and adaptable market", even during the pandemic.

Class A drugs such as heroin and cocaine were seized by Gwent Police, but by far the most amount of seizures were for cannabis.

943 of the 1,223 seizures were for cannabis which is just over 77 per cent.

1,190 cannabis plants were seized by Gwent Police in the year ending in March 2021.

Anti-drug operations have been conducted in Gwent during that time, such as Operation Venetic.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain, Gwent Police’s head of crime, said: "We’re committed to removing drugs from our streets; they ruin lives and cause harm and misery within our communities.

"This illegal trade often leads to other forms of criminal activity, affecting the most vulnerable people in our society.

"Our teams of dedicated detectives and officers are focused on pursuing dealers and suppliers, some of whom believe they are untouchable, to bring them before the courts."