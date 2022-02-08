The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 marking 70 years since she took to the throne.

New research from pawnbrokers H&T has revealed the history behind some of Her Majesty's iconic jewellery.

From diamond watches to sparkling crowns, some of the pieces could be worth a whopping £5 million, according to experts at H&T.

We have found some more affordable replicas of the Queen's iconic items for you to buy.

Here's are some of the Queen's most expensive jewellery looks and how you can recreate them

Jaeger LeCoultre Watch worn at The Queen’s Coronation

Queen Elizabeth II has a very special timepiece in her collection. Invented in 1929, the Jaeger LeCoultre 101 movement is the smallest automatic movement available. This particular ​​'La Reine' (The Queen) watch was worn by the Queen at her Coronation in 1953 and was a gift to her from Vincent Auriol the then President of France.

This watch is embellished with 110 Diamonds and is still produced today in very small numbers. It retails for £135,000. In 2012, Jaeger LeCoultre gifted a white gold version of the watch to the Queen for her Diamond Jubilee.

Jaeger LeCoultre Watch (Getty Images)

Experts at H&T said: "The original Coronation watch will be considered a Museum piece and if not 'priceless' would be worth between £3-5million pounds to a collector.”

You can purchase a similar watch from Accurist for £49.99 (on sale) or £129.99 from Guess on The Watch Hut website.

The Imperial State Crown

The Imperial State Crown is one of the Crown Jewels of the UK and symbolises the sovereignty of the monarch.

The real story of the Crown is in the three most prominent stones within it.

The Cullinan II is a 317.4 ct Diamond cut from the largest gem-quality rough stone ever mined.

The Imperial State Crown (Getty Images)

The Black Prince's Ruby is in fact a natural spinel of 170cts that has been in the possession of our rulers since the 14th century. The 104ct Stuart Sapphire is named after the 'Old Pretender'.

This Crown is considered to be priceless but H&T estimates it has a value of between £3-5 Billion.

Claire's has a number of crowns and tiaras available to buy online, whether you're going to a fancy dress party or just like to get dressed up!

The Brazilian Aquamarine Parure

The Diamond and Aquamarine Parure has evolved through time originally consisting of a necklace and earrings presented to the Queen in 1953 as a gift from the people of Brazil. In 1957, the Queen herself commissioned Garrard to make a tiara to match.

In 1957, Brazil generously gifted the Queen a matching bracelet and brooch and in 1968, a hair ornament.

The Brazilian Aquamarine Parure (Getty Images)

Taking the history of these items into consideration, H&T experts say this parure has a value in excess of £5 million.

Pandora has a similar set of jewels on sale, such as this Sparkling Statement Halo Pendant Necklace and Earrings set.

We also love these Jon Richard Silver Plated Crystal Leaf And Blue Pear Drop Earrings and this Silver Blue Cubic Zirconia Pear Halo Necklace.

Japanese Pearl Choker

The Queens Japanese choker consists of the finest culture pearls presented to her by the Japanese Government and were put together with the Diamond centrepiece by Garrard the Crown Jeweller circa 1982.

This necklace has also been worn by Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Japanese Pearl Choker (Getty Images)

Taking into account that the necklace would be regarded as relatively modern, experts place the value at £500,000.

We found this Rhodium-Plated Four-Strand Faux Pearl Choker Necklace from Liberty London for £120.

If you wanted to splash the cash a bit more, this Vivienne Westwood brass and Swarovski pearl necklace is very similar to the Queen's and is priced at £360