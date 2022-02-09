VANDALS have ripped down a tree which had been planted in Pontypool Park to pay tribute to the work of NHS staff and key workers throughout the pandemic.

Last February, a lime tree was planted in the Italian Gardens in the park as what was hoped to be a lasting tribute to the dedication of health and care staff and key workers through the past two years.

But over the weekend, the tree was cut down and taken.

As part of the destruction, the fountain at the park’s Italian Gardens – next to where the tree was planted – was also damaged.

Damage to the fountain in the Italian Gardens in Pontypool Parl. Pictures: Gaynor James.

The damage was reported to Cllr Gaynor James, who planted the tree, on Saturday.

“I can’t believe it,” said Cllr James. “They smashed up the plaque in November, then they chop the tree down and smash the slabs off the fountain.

“It’s beyond belief to me that someone can do this when it was done to say thank you to everyone for what they have done through Covid.

What remains of the lime tree. Picture: Gaynor James

“It’s for nobody’s gain. They can’t sell it.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly what day or time it happened.”

This is just the latest act of vandalism in Pontypool Park.

In November, the plaque accompanying the tree was broken off and stolen by vandals.

Before that, in June, the newly-refurbished bandstand in the park was graffitied just a day after work was completed.

And this just adds to the persistent vandalism which led to Pontypool RFC considering moving, until an agreement was reached to allow the club to erect a fence around its ground.

Cllr James said work is now underway to replace the tree.