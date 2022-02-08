A LANDLORD has admitted several charges of operating without a licence throughout Newport, Chepstow and Cwmbran.
Jonathan Straw, of Lower Road in Llandevaud, appeared in Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 21, charged with six counts of carrying out letting activity without a licence, and a further six counts of carrying out property management activity without a licence.
The charges relate to a flat on Hocker Hill Street in Chepstow, two flats on Clifton Road in Newport, two flats on Middle Street in Chepstow, and a property on St Dials Road in Cwmbran.
It was found that Straw offered the Chepstow and Newport properties out for rent without a licence, and also named himself the principal point of contact for the tenants at each of the six properties – which he needed to be licenced for.
And for two of the charges, both relating to the property on St Dials Road, Straw was found to have unlawfully gathered evidence to judge the suitability of prospective tenants.
He pleaded guilty to all charges.
For carrying out letting activity without licence – relating to the Hocker Hill Street property – Straw was fined £250, and ordered to pay £750 in costs and a £50 surcharge.
For carrying out property management activity without a licence – again for the Hocker Hill address – Straw was fined a further £250.
No separate penalty was given for the remaining charges.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.