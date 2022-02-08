THIS video shows the arrest of Lewis Aquilina on suspicion of the murder of Ryan O’Connor.
The jury were shown the dramatic footage during the prosecution’s case.
Lewis Aquilina is one of five Cardiff men standing trial accused of the murder of Newport father Mr O’Connor.
The police body worn footage was taken in the Pentwyn area of Cardiff after a car chase through the Welsh capital.
It shows suspact Aquilina being handcuffed on the floor by one officer as another points a Taser at the defendant.
The arrest took place around an hour after 26-year-old Mr O’Connor died of stab wounds in the Alway area of Newport last summer.
Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside, Joseph Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode, Ethan Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Elliott Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode, and Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, are on trial at Newport Crown Court.
They deny murder, manslaughter and robbery.
