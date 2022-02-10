A NEW pedestrian crossing will be installed near a primary school in Cwmbran.

The toucan crossing will be on Thornhill Road, outside Woodlands Primary School in Thornhill.

The decision was made to install the crossing and traffic lights because the school crossing guard had retired, and a replacement could not be found.

In making the decision, the council added that the new crossing would make the road safer to cross at all times, not just during school times.

A plan for how the crossing on Thornhill Road will look. Picture: Torfaen council.

Work began on the crossing this week - Monday, February 7 - and it is expected to last for four weeks.

During half term – from February 21 – the road will be closed during the working day for a week as the raised platform is constructed. The road is likely to be reopened in the evenings of this week.

The crossing lights will then be installed.

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “We want our roads to be safe for pedestrians and cyclists across the borough to encourage people to walk and cycle more.

“Woodlands Primary is one of many schools who have to deal with heavy congestion during drop off and pick up times, so we hope that this new crossing will make a huge difference to road safety.”