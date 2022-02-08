This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has launched her first perfume for her Wylde Moon brand.

The TV presenter shared the news of her new scent with her followers on Instagram on Tuesday.

Willoughby wrote: "It’s here! My very first perfume (borrowed from) The Wild @wyldemoon …We can't take from Mother Nature, but we can borrow a little of her magic here and there…(borrowed from) The Wild enlivens the senses with notes of Bergamot, Geranium, Blackcurrant, Jasmine, Rose and Mint…

The Dancing On Ice presenter added: "I’ve been wearing this perfume since the day we got the scent just right and I can’t wait for you to wear it too… she’s super special … Available now in the WYLDE Boutique."

How to buy the Wylde Moon perfume by Holly Willoughby

Holly's fragrance is a first for her new wellness brand which "borrows a little magic here and there" from Mother Nature.

The brand describes the new scent on Instagram as "an opulent, sensorial experience with an invigorating scent that travels on the wind and enlivens the senses."

Willoughby said on the Wylde Moon website that the perfume is "inspired by the simplicity and splendour of nature".

It has top notes of Bergamot, Geranium and Blackcurrant before embracing an aromatic, floral heart of Jasmine, Rose Absolute and Mint and base notes of Amberwood and Musk.

The aim of the scent was to "capture the heady aroma of a wild country garden after rainfall, " Holly said.

The recently published author added: "I just love how scent marks memory in the most profound way, and we have been lucky enough to work with the finest British perfumers to create a fragrance that elicits emotion and evokes memories."

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns in skirt and jumper combo on ITV’s This Morning

READ MORE: Where to buy Holly Willoughby’s green polka dot dress from ITV's This Morning

The perfume is exclusively available from the Wylde Moon boutique.

A 50ml bottle will cost you £42 and it will also give you a 50% off voucher to use on a full-price ticket to an English National Opera performance until the end of their current season.

Fans have already been raving about the new scent with many taking to Holly's comments to share their thoughts.

Co-presenter Alison Hammond wrote: "smells incredible just like Holly" paired with a red heart.

While another user posted, alongside heart eyes: "Just purchased this so excited for my delivery".

See the full terms and conditions via the Wylde Moon website.