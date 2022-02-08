This week, The Apprentice candidates are heading to North Wales for the sixth task of the series. 

At the end of last week's episode, Lord Sugar visited the candidates at their house in London to announce the latest task.

"I'm sending you to North Wales," Lord Sugar said, explaining tourism was the "fastest growing industry in Britain".

The candidates are tasked with setting up a bespoke tour business in North Wales. 

South Wales Argus: Lord Sugar turned up at the house to explain the next task (BBC/Naked) Lord Sugar turned up at the house to explain the next task (BBC/Naked)

READ MORE:

In the teaser, the candidates can be seen at Zip World, Penrhyn Castle and the Welsh Highland Railway. 

There is also a short clip of cheese tasting and a landscape painting class, which gets shut down due to rain.

As with previous years, the clients can ask for their money back if they are unhappy with the service provided. 

You can get up to date with everything that happened in episode five here

The Apprentice airs on BBC One at 9pm on Thursdays and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. 