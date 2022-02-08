THIS footage shows teenager Joseph Jeremy livestreaming his own arrest when he was being detained on suspicion of the murder of father Ryan O’Connor.
The film was played to the jury in the trial of Jeremy and four other Cardiff men accused of killing the 26-year-old Newport dad last summer.
It was shown during the prosecution’s case.
Joseph Jeremy. Picture: Facebook
Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode, Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside, Ethan Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Elliott Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode, and Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, are on trial at Newport Crown Court.
They deny murder, manslaughter and robbery.
Mr O'Connor died of stab wounds in the Alway area of Newport on the evening of Thursday, June 10, 2021.
You can get update from today’s proceedings here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.