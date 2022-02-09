THIS footage shows murder suspect Elliott Fiteni tell his co-accused Ethan Strickland “don’t say nothing bro” as the two are being arrested on suspicion of the murder of Newport man Ryan O’Connor.

The jury were shown body worn video of the pair being taken into custody at a block of flats in the Pentwyn area of Cardiff.

They are on trial with three other men, all accused of the murder, manslaughter and robbery of 26-year-old father Mr O’Connor in the Alway area of Newport last summer.

Police body worn video of Elliott Fiteni’s arrest was played to the jury

He was found with stab wounds on Balfe Road near the Aberthaw Road roundabout on the night of Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode, Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Joseph Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode, Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, and Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, are on trial at Newport Crown Court.