THIS police body worn video of armed officers arresting a tearful Ethan Strickland on suspicion of murdering Newport father Ryan O’Connor was played to a jury.
Strickland is one of five Cardiff men accused of killing the 26-year-old in the Alway area of Newport last June.
Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau; Elliott Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode; Joseph Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode; Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, and Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, deny murder, manslaughter and robbery.
Their trial at Newport Crown Court continues.
