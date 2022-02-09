A ‘TRULY unique’ property in Newport is available to stay in after it was made available on Air BnB.

Kemeys Folly in Newport was featured on Grand Designs after the owners converted the 1911 folly into a stunning three-bedroom house.

The former hunting lodge has a unique design incorporating the old folly which has its origins in the 1700s, with modern architecture for a lavish property that offers views across seven counties.

The property appeared on Grand Designs on February 11, 2009 and presenter Kevin McCloud was amazed by what Dean Berry and wife Sarah had done with the building.

13 years on from the episode airing and visitors are able to stay in the three-bedroom building. Air B&B says that it is ‘ideally situated in the beautiful countryside near Newport, with easy access from M4, it’s the perfect place to explore all that South Wales has to offer visitors.”

Air B&B describes the property as having ‘plenty of space for you to enjoy, including a large open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area with views of the outside patio and countryside beyond.’

There is a separate library and TV room downstairs as well as a large patio and access to the grounds and fields beyond.

Each of the three bedrooms are king-size and offer en-suite facilities and both living room and kitchen TVs have fire sticks as well as Disney+, Netflix and other free streaming sites including ITV, All4 and BBC.

The property is not wheelchair friendly due to the period of the building and access to the two upstairs bedrooms is via a narrow steel staircase. Windows are unable to be opened in the bedrooms and the top turret is off limits due to health and safety.

There is a glass extension adjoining to the folly and this has a newborn photography business working from it so is not accessible to Airbnb guests. Another business also works from the stables.

There is a two-night minimum stay at the folly and this is at a charge of between £250 and £280 per night.

The folly was built by George Kemeys around 1712 which was destroyed by fire in 1910. It was rebuilt by T.E Watson in 1911-1912. In 1995, it was designated as a Grade II listed building.

You can find out more at https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/54350397?adults=6&check_in=2022-02-08&federated_search_id=b5dd35db-6f4a-4529-887e-0a49e374907a&source_impression_id=p3_1644346315_WzPKWihynnimOf2e&guests=6&check_out=2022-02-10