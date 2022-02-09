We are spoiled for choice when it comes to restaurants in Newport and that includes pizza places too.
Whether you're mad for a Margherita or you're passionate about Pepperoni, we've got your back.
We have rounded up the best pizzerias that you knead to visit (sorry) to celebrate National Pizza Day and beyond.
Here are the top 5 pizza places in your area according to their Tripadvisor reviews.
Best pizza places in Newport
Zizzi
Where: Unit R1B, Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport NP20 1EA Wales
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 325
Ristorante Vittorio
Where: 113 Stow Hill, Newport NP20 4ED Wales
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 522
Sanremo Italian Restaurant
Where: 131 Caerleon Road, Newport NP19 7BZ Wales
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 91
Ragtag Pizza
Where: 36 Clarence Place, Newport NP19 0AG Wales
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5
Number of 'Excellent' reviews:34
Llawern Bull
Where: The Llanwern Bull Kings Wall Drive Queens Way, Newport NP19 4TZ Wales
Tripadvisor rating: 4.0
Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 298
