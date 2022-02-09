We are spoiled for choice when it comes to restaurants in Newport and that includes pizza places too.

Whether you're mad for a Margherita or you're passionate about Pepperoni, we've got your back. 

We have rounded up the best pizzerias that you knead to visit (sorry) to celebrate National Pizza Day and beyond.

Here are the top 5 pizza places in your area according to their Tripadvisor reviews.

South Wales Argus: People sharing a Pepperoni pizza. Credit: CanvaPeople sharing a Pepperoni pizza. Credit: Canva

Best pizza places in Newport

Zizzi

Where: Unit R1B, Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport NP20 1EA Wales

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 325

Read all the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a table via the Tripadvisor website. 

Ristorante Vittorio

Where: 113 Stow Hill, Newport NP20 4ED Wales

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 522

Read all the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a table via the Tripadvisor website. 

                                                                                                              

READ MORE: Pandora celebrates National Pizza Day with pizza charm - How to buy yours

READ MORE: Best fine dining restaurants in Newport and Gwent, according to TripAdvisor

                                                                                                                 

Sanremo Italian Restaurant

Where: 131 Caerleon Road, Newport NP19 7BZ Wales

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 91

Read all the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a table via the Tripadvisor website. 

South Wales Argus: Pizza dough and a rolling pin. Credit: CanvaPizza dough and a rolling pin. Credit: Canva

Ragtag Pizza

Where: 36 Clarence Place, Newport NP19 0AG Wales

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5

Number of 'Excellent' reviews:34

Read all the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a table via the Tripadvisor website. 

Llawern Bull

Where: The Llanwern Bull Kings Wall Drive Queens Way, Newport NP19 4TZ Wales

Tripadvisor rating: 4.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 298

Read all the reviews via Tripadvisor.

Book a table via the Tripadvisor website. 